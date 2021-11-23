Ex-Wolves director Kevin Threlfall donates £100,000 to hospital
- Published
A hospital charity has received a donation of £100,000 from a leading businessman after staff treated him following a heart attack.
Ex-Wolves board member Kevin Threlfall collapsed on a golf course in the West Midlands in 2014.
"I hit the ball but then just went down like a sack of potatoes," he said.
Two retired police officers took turns to administer CPR before he was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.
He and his wife Gillian, from nearby Perton, gifted the funds to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity trust to buy equipment for its heart and lung centre.
"The care I have received for the past eight years has just been phenomenal - and beyond what you'd expect," the 73-year-old said.
"At a time when things have been so difficult and the NHS has been under such immense pressure - to give something at this time meant an awful lot."
The charity said it was the largest donation raised by an individual in the past 11 years.
Leanne Bood, charity development manager, said the trust was "extremely grateful" for the gift, which would be used for numerous pieces of equipment including a dedicated ultrasound machine.
