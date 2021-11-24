What is wrong with West Midlands trams? Published 47 minutes ago

Image source, John Bray/BBC Image caption, The tram service normally operates every 6-8 minutes at peak times between Birmingham Library and Wolverhampton St Georges

Earlier this month tram services in the West Midlands were suspended again after more cracks were discovered on vehicles.

Temporary repairs were carried out in June, but the operator, West Midlands Metro, said inspections found the cracks to be more extensive.

Eight million journeys were made on the Midland Metro network in 2019-20, according to figures from the Department for Transport.

The service normally operates every 6-8 minutes at peak times between Birmingham Library and Wolverhampton St Georges, travelling through Handsworth, West Bromwich and Wednesbury.

But the problems are likely to mean services will not restart until mid-December.

What are the problems with the tram network?

In June, during an inspection of a tram "some minor cracks on part of the chassis" were discovered and the entire fleet was temporarily withdrawn from service to enable further checks, the operator said.

Not all trams were affected and temporary repairs were carried out before passenger services were restored.

Since then, individual trams have been taken out of service on a rota basis for more permanent repair work.

But West Midlands Metro said its inspections had found that more permanent repairs need to be completed and it had suspended services to carry out the work across the entire fleet.

Track replacement work has also been taking place on Corporation Street, which is unrelated.

The operator said that work was completed at the end of October and testing ahead of the reopening of that section of the network was under way when the trams were withdrawn.

Image caption, Kevin Smith said issues with the same trams had been reporter in France, Sydney, Belgrade and Serbia

How has this happened?

The 21 Urbos 3s, made by Spanish manufacturer CAF, vehicles were introduced in 2014, and most date back to then.

Kevin Smith, editor of International Railway Journal, a global trade magazine for the industry, said there had also been issues with the same trams in France, where 19 vehicles were withdrawn, Belgrade and Serbia.

"There's a lot of speculation going around about what it is but unfortunately the manufacturer hasn't confirmed what the problem could be," he said.

"It's certainly an issues with the vehicles. There are some indications it might be some cracking in the wheel arch but the manufacturer has not confirmed that."

West Midlands Metro has told BBC News it was aware of the issues in Sydney and was in contact with colleagues there.

Its investigations here are "ongoing" and the operator said it was continuing to work alongside the manufacturer and carry out the repairs as quickly as possible.

The BBC has contacted CAF for a response.

Image source, John Bray/BBC Image caption, The fleet was introduced in about 2014

When will things get back to normal?

On Tuesday, the operator said at this stage it was "impossible to say exactly when services will resume", although a full timetable is expected to be running in just over two weeks.

West Midlands Metro said: "Customers can be assured we are working as quickly as possible to restore services, and we sincerely apologise for this further suspension of services."

Mr Smith said: "It's not an issue solely with CAF, rail vehicles in general are complicated bits of equipment.

"They're very expensive bits of machinery and things do invariably go wrong."

But, he said the problems that have happened worldwide were a "small percentage" compared with the number of trams produced by CAF that were in service.

"The same vehicles used in Birmingham are used in Edinburgh and there's no indication of any problems there," he added.

Image caption, Andy Street said weaknesses in the metal of each tram had been identified

What does the mayor have to say?

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told BBC News on Wednesday work was under way on permanent repairs to the fleet after a "mechanical problem" related to weakness in the metal on each tram had been identified.

The safety regulator said the trams could not run so a "very old fashioned welding repair" was taking place on each vehicle, he said, before enough were ready and safe to carry passengers again.

"I can't give you an exact date, but I can tell you the permanent repair is going well and I'm confident that will be signed off as safe and then I hope that people will be able to confirm very shortly a date for return of service within the one month target we gave ourselves originally," he said.

"I am confident what we're doing now to give a permanent repair will be a lasting situation so we won't have a repeat of this."

New vehicles that were bought as part of the network extension are also being tested and will put into service as quickly as possible.

A review to look at the governing structure of the tram network was agreed last Friday, which would examine the role of the operator, manufacturer and governing body to establish and update who was responsible for what.

Image source, John Bray/BBC Image caption, Everyone was working as hard as possible to bring the trams back, the mayor said

How much is all this costing?

A spokesman for the operator said: "Our priority is to get passenger services up and running.

"We will be in a better place to answer once the issues have been resolved and repairs have been completed."

