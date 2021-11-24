Birmingham man convicted of sharing extremist material online
- Published
A man has been found guilty of sharing extremist material which police said could have helped someone commit an act of terrorism.
Rayan Saab, aged 22, from Nechells, Birmingham, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of four counts of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication.
The offences took place between April 2019 and December 2020.
He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 7 January.
West Midlands Police said Saab was arrested in January 2021 by counter terrorism officers and electronic devices were seized from his home on Bloomsbury Walk.
Extremist material was found on each device, which the force said: "contained information to assist someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism."
The force added that material had been shared online.
Det Ch Supt Kenny Bell, head of the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of the propaganda material and the influence it can have; which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share these videos with others."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk