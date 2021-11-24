Plans to build 762 flats on Digbeth brownfield site
- Published
Up to 762 new homes could be created in Birmingham, in high-rise buildings up to 15 storeys high.
The majority of the site, near New Bond Street, Digbeth, is brownfield land, but some office buildings and a storage centre would have to be demolished.
The proposal is for 35% of the homes to be affordable and nearly half of them one or two bed flats.
If planning approval is granted, which has been recommended, the blocks could be built by the end of 2027.
The plans would also involve the creation of 2,289 sqm of commercial space, which could include bars and pubs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report due to go before city councillors on Thursday said: "The application site is currently home to small employment uses."
But it added: "Neither of these uses are said to make a significant contribution to the city's portfolio of employment land and together support approximately 30 full time jobs."
The recommendation from council officers is for outline approval to be granted by members of the city's planning committee.
