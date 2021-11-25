Police probe cause of Birmingham tower block fire
The cause of a fire in a block of flats, which led to evacuations, is being investigated by police.
West Midlands Police said it believed the blaze "stemmed" from a pushchair left in a communal area on the 11th floor of James House, Birmingham.
Eight people were rescued by firefighters and 14 were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.
West Midlands Fire Service said it appeared the fire on Wednesday had been started deliberately.
Nobody was seriously hurt in the fire, but one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters were called to the 13-storey tower block on Newtown Drive at 17:40 GMT and 46 firefighters were involved in putting the fire out.
"Although it remains unclear what caused the fire we believe that it stemmed from a child's pushchair and we cannot rule out that this may have been set deliberately," the West Midlands force said.
Area Commander Steve Vincent, from West Midlands Fire Service, said residents were led to safety by firefighters who used smoke hoods to protect them.
Birmingham City Council said contractors had started cleaning the flats and electricians and glaziers were also on site.
The authority added: "Smoke detectors and sprinklers are installed in each flat, and the detectors are linked to a central control system which alerts the fire service and the council's call centre."
But it said the sprinklers did not cover communal areas.
