Two jailed after man killed in rival group shooting in Birmingham
A man and a teenager have been jailed for killing a man in a "shoot out" between rival groups in Birmingham.
Naasir Francis, 22, was shot and killed when he and another man exchanged gun fire with two more men outside shops in Lozells Road in August 2020.
Teeko Le, 17, from Addlestone in Surrey, was given life in prison after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder.
Darnell Donovan-Harris, 22, was jailed for 18 years for manslaughter.
Le, of Liberty Rise, will serve a minimum of 20 years.
The shoot out started when Le and Donovan-Harris, of Westminster Crescent, Handsworth, were spotted outside the shops by Lawrence Morgan and Mr Francis at about 12:30 BST on 26 August, West Midlands Police said.
The two groups exchanged shots and Mr Francis was hit.
Morgan then drove off, leaving his friend in the street and although passers-by tried to help him, he later died in hospital.
Speaking after the conviction of the two men, in July 2021, Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "Teeko Le and Morgan chose to carry a gun and open fire in broad daylight knowing any one of them could be instantly killed. And sadly that's what happened to Naasir.
"Naasir's death is such a waste of life, not only Naasir's life but also the lives of two young men and a teenager."
Morgan, 25, of Crompton Close, Birmingham, was jailed for five years in July after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm.
Le was also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after the trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
Donovan-Harris was also convicted of possession of a firearm, but cleared of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
