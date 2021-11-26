Walsall woman, 90, 'dragged from bed' in robbery
- Published
An elderly woman was dragged from her bed while three men searched her house for cash, police said.
The thieves are believed to have entered her home in Bentley, Walsall, via the back door just before 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said the 90-year-old was told there had been an explosion before being carried downstairs by the offenders.
The men then searched her house before fleeing the scene with a sum of money.
The victim had to be taken to hospital to be checked over and was left "shaken" by the incident, the West Midlands force said.
Detectives are in the process of examining CCTV to trace the men. The house has been forensically examined and statements have been taken from neighbours.
Police urged people to "take the time to talk to older neighbours and relatives" about their security measures.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk