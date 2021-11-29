Work starts on new Willenhall station in £54m project
Work has started on a new railway station as part of a project to link Walsall and Wolverhampton directly by passenger train for the first time in more than half a century.
Workers are clearing land where the platform for Willenhall station will be built. It is set to be ready in 2023.
The £54m project will also see a station built at Darlaston on a line currently used for freight.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said it would be a key transport link for jobs.
"Not only will these stations provide a genuine public transport alternative to the car, but they will also help connect local people to the high quality jobs and opportunities being created across the wider region," he said.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is leading the project, says when Willenhall station opens, it will allow people to travel to either Walsall or Wolverhampton in eight minutes, and Birmingham New Street in 25 minutes.
Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "This has been talked about for decades, so it is great to see some action on site - we are now entering the final stages of restoring rail service to Willenhall."
He said it represented "huge investment" in the two areas and could be a catalyst for further improvements.
Details of government funding towards the project were reported in February.
