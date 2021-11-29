Birmingham Museum launches appeal to conserve artworks
An appeal has been launched to aid the conservation of two artworks.
Birmingham Museums Trust said it hoped to raise £25,000 towards the cost of conserving the Star of Bethlehem and the Holy Grail tapestries.
Edward Burne-Jones' the Star of Bethlehem is the "world's largest watercolour" and has been on display at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery for 130 years, it said.
Both pieces are among "Birmingham's well-loved treasures", the museum said.
The glazing on Birmingham-born Pre-Raphaelite artist Burne-Jones' 8ft (2.4m) by 12ft (3.6m) painting, dated from 1887 and 1891, needs replacing, the trust said, and the painting requires assessment and conservation.
It has not moved in decades and due to the fragile Victorian glazing, it cannot be inspected, conserved or redisplayed due to the risk of the glass shattering and damaging the art, the museum said.
The tapestries, also designed by Burne-Jones with the 19th Century textile designers John Henry Dearle and William Morris are at serious risk of weakening and tearing, the trust said, and have not been on display since 2015 to safeguard them.
In order to preserve the pieces, they need to be cleaned and relined by specialists.
Rachel Cockett, director of development at the trust said: "We hope people will support this worthwhile project, to protect two of Birmingham's well-loved treasures, by contributing to our conservation appeal.
"This vital fundraising campaign will ensure that they can be enjoyed by thousands of visitors for many years to come."
The conservation appeal has already secured £39,000 from the Pilgrim Trust, the Friends of Birmingham Museums & Art Gallery and Tru Vue towards the total £120,000 needed to conserve both artworks, with hopes the remaining funds will come from trusts and foundations.
