Midlands football club ride for modern slavery survivors
Hundreds of cyclists are set to join a man riding between five football clubs in a bid to raise awareness of slavery.
Gordon Miller will also be accompanied by current and former footballers as he cycles between the clubs.
He has pledged to visit the grounds of Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Leicester City.
The ride coincides with the UN's International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on Thursday.
The 58-year-old from London has aimed to collectively complete more than 40 million pedal revolutions.
"There are 40 million people enslaved globally at any given time," he said.
"So, harnessing the universal appeal of cycling, I thought let's aim to honour each enslaved person by making 40 million pedal strokes."
The cyclist has previously broken the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance covered by an electric bicycle in seven days from Cadiz in south-western Spain to Mallabia in the Basque Country.
He has also cycled between all 20 Premier League clubs.
"The Midlands clubs were especially supportive of Ride For Freedom and I've kept in touch with them," he explained.
Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to his community interest company which empowers survivors of modern slavery to cycle to support their physical and mental health, independence and mobility.
More than 300 people have pledged to join this year's fundraiser so far, he said.
