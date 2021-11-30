Teenager arrested after fatal stabbing in Erdington
An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed.
The 25-year-old was found seriously injured in Chudleigh Road in Erdington, Birmingham, at about 16:15 GMT on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The teenager was arrested in Erdington and remains in custody for questioning. A cordon is in place near the junction of Reservoir Road.
Det Insp Wes Martin said: "A young man has tragically lost his life and we're doing all we can to support his family at this awful time."
He added officers were keen to hear from anyone with information.
