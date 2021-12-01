Man dies and another injured in Acocks Green crash
A man has died after the car he was driving hit a wall in Birmingham.
Another man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following the crash, which happened in Warwick Road, Acocks Green, at 00:15 GMT.
Police said the road at the junction with the Morrisons supermarket was likely to remain closed for most of the day while investigations took place.
Officers appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.
Elsewhere, on Bristol Road in the city, a man aged 20 died after the car he was driving hit a tree at about 00:30.
Two passengers also sustained serious injuries and are in hospital.
The road heading out of Birmingham is currently closed and is expected to be shut until 12:00.
