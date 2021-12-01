Grealish to give City v Villa tickets to Acorns Hospice
Ex-Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has arranged for tickets to be offered to users of a children's hospice when Manchester City play his old club.
Villa welcome back Grealish to the ground on Wednesday night as they take on the Premier League champions.
Ahead of the match, he sent a message to families supported by Acorns Children's Hospice in the West Midlands.
He said although it would be different, he was looking forward to it.
In the video message, the England international said: "I'm looking forward to the game on Wednesday and I hope you are too.
"I know it's going to be a different feeling with me returning to Villa Park in a different kit, but I'm looking forward to it.
"At the end of the season, I've arranged some tickets for you guys to come up to the Etihad and enjoy a day out at the game, so hopefully see you then."
Earlier Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said the former captain "deserves a warm welcome" to Villa Park, although City, who signed the midfielder for a British record £100m in the summer, are assessing his fitness for the match.
Toby Porter, Acorns Chief Executive, said: "This is a phenomenal gesture from Jack and we are so moved that he has decided to offer these tickets to families at Acorns for the return fixture at the end of the season.
"It will be a memorable day out I'm sure for those that can attend.
"Jack has been to Acorns many times over the years and we are always so struck by the warmth and kindness he shows to children and their families on those visits."
Acorns Children's Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and support for their families from its three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the community.
