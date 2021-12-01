Tickets and vouchers for health eating in Wolverhampton
Tickets and vouchers will be offered to people who can show they are leading healthier lifestyles under a government pilot.
Wolverhampton has been chosen as the test site to see if people will lead healthier lives when offered incentives.
People will be given a tracker to collect points which can be traded in for rewards.
The pilot will run for six months from early 2022.
Residents who take part in the trial will be given a wrist-worn device linked to an app which will encourage them to increase their step count and eat more fruit and vegetables.
Healthy behaviours will see them collect points which they can cash in for cinema or theme park tickets, gym passes and clothes or food vouchers, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
Obesity-related illnesses cost the NHS £6 billion a year and "the scale of the challenge has been highlighted by COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people who are overweight", the department said.
It added Wolverhampton was chosen for its population size and because a third of city residents are classed as physically inactive, with a below-average number of adults eating five-a-day fruit and vegetables.
If successful, the policy could be rolled out to the rest of the country.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "This pilot is an exciting opportunity to see how we can empower people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle and I would encourage all adults in Wolverhampton to come forward and register their interest."
Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council, added: "We are working hard to improve the overall health of everyone in Wolverhampton by providing innovative solutions which can help our residents get more active."
