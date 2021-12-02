Birmingham Children's Hospital laser unveiled by girl who raised thousands
- Published
A girl who suffered severe burns as a baby, losing her fingers and hair, has unveiled new equipment she helped fundraise for at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Elizabeth was six months old when her cot set alight due to a malfunctioning air conditioner. She has since had more than 70 skin grafts and operations.
She raised £200,000 for the hospital by running a mile every day in July.
While celebrating her eighth birthday, she cut a ribbon at the burns unit.
The laser machine will help other children like her with severe scarring, removing the need for invasive surgery, said the hospital.
The family, originally from Dublin, had been living in Qatar when the fire broke out in her bedroom and moved to Birmingham for treatment at the hospital.
Elizabeth had suffered burns to 70% of her body and because her skin grafts do not grow as she grows, they need replacing or relieving as they become stretched.
To say thank you for the life-saving care, Elizabeth took on the marathon challenge running every day for 26 days, including doing laps of her garden.
Liam Soffe, her father, said it had been an "absolute whirlwind" to see the laser become a reality "thanks to her hard work, passion and enthusiasm".
"It's certainly a birthday she won't forget," he added.
"It's an honour to know what we've achieved will make such a big difference to so many patients."
Commenting on what benefit this new machine would bring, Elizabeth's surgeon Naiem Moiemen added: "Elizabeth is such an amazing and inspirational little girl and I'm honoured to have cared for her since the first day she came to us.
"This new pioneering treatment will not only reduce the visibility of a scar but also reduce the number of operations a child needs to endure."