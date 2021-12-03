Paulius Petrasiunas: Man convicted of Heath Town murder
- Published
A man has been convicted of murder after fatally stabbing his friend with a hunting knife after an argument.
Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, died at the scene in the hallway of a block of flats in Chervil Rise, Heath Town, Wolverhampton in July.
Sean Bulle, 21, from Heath Town, fled the scene but was traced to Shrewsbury and was in possession of a bag that had traces of the victim's blood.
Bulle denied murder but was convicted at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.
West Midlands Police said Bulle quickly became a prime suspect but denied any involvement, initially claiming someone else attacked Mr Petrasiunas as he had suffered an epileptic seizure and came across the aftermath.
But detectives recovered CCTV from the time of the incident which showed Bulle, from Clover Ley, leaving the scene with what appeared to be the knife hidden in his jogging bottoms.
He later discarded it, but it was located amongst a pile of rubbish and forensic analysis proved it contained the victim's blood, the force said.
Bulle then changed his story saying he had been sparring with father-of-one Mr Petrasiunas with knives and then had a blackout and did not remember what happened.
Det Sgt Damian Forrest said the aftermath of the attack was witnessed by the victim's partner and his friends.
"This was the senseless killing of a young man," he said.
"Bulle seemed to have become annoyed about a phone call Paulius had taken and then lashed out with the hunting knife.
"It left Paulius with serious chest injuries and he died within seconds."
Bulle will be sentenced at a later date.
