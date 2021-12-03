Daily Pelsall search for puppy 'who must have been stolen'
A couple say they have concluded their French bulldog puppy must have been stolen, after daily searches.
Owner Lydia Massey, 26, said Milo ran off after her friend's dog on Nest Common, Pelsall, Walsall, on 22 November, but he did not come back.
Heat thermal cameras and drones have been used, but there were no sightings of the puppy.
A lost dog capture team said it was now "potentially theft by finding", Ms Massey's fiancee, Sophie, 30, stated.
She added that was "because there's just no chance he's still in that area and has not been found".
The fiancee said searches had taken place "day and night", stating: "People keep telling us to stop and go home and rest... but it's hard to leave the area.
"We're angry and we're worried and it's just the worst thing that we've ever experienced."
Asked about the response from the community of dog lovers and people on social media, Lydia Massey, from the Cannock Chase area, said they were "so overwhelmed" by the amount of support.
She stated: "Even if it's a simple message, a simple share, the amount that we've had is just breathtaking really."