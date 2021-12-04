Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Football fans to clap for murdered Arthur
- Published
Several West Midlands football clubs will pay tribute to murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with a sixth-minute applause during games this weekend.
Coventry City, who host West Bromwich Albion - along with Walsall, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers - asked supporters to take part on Saturday to remember the six-year-old.
Aston Villa will also pay tribute during Sunday's clash with Leicester.
On Friday Arthur's stepmother and his father were sentenced for his death.
Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for 29 years for torturing and murdering the six-year-old boy at her home in Solihull in 2020.
Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, received a 21-year-sentence for his son's manslaughter.
'No stone unturned'
Justice Mark Wall QC told Coventry Crown Court the case was "one of the most distressing and disturbing" he had ever dealt with, adding that neither defendant had shown any remorse and their behaviour had been "spiteful and sadistic".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would leave "no stone unturned" to find out what went wrong and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he would make a statement about the case to Parliament on Monday.
Fans at Birmingham City - the club Arthur supported - took part in an applause during their game against Swansea in October and said it planned tributes on Saturday at Millwall and then Cardiff.
The Club are united in grief to remember the life of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, arranging a number of tributes across our next two games against Millwall and Cardiff City.— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 3, 2021
We love you, Arthur. 💙
On Friday via social media Coventry, Wolves - who play Liverpool, Villa and Walsall - who meet Swindon in the FA Cup's second round, encouraged fans to take part in an applause in the sixth minute of each game.
Arthur died of a head injury inflicted by Tustin on 16 June.
She photographed him lying on the floor, and shared the image with Hughes.
Video played to jurors showed Arthur just before he died struggling to pick up his pillow and blanket because he was so weak and crying out that nobody loved him.
After his death, he was found to have 130 injuries.
A serious case review is under way over his death after social workers visited the house in the months before he died and found no cause for concern.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk