Walsall councillor Sean Coughlan charged with sex offences

Published
Sean Coughlan was due before magistrates on Saturday

A councillor has been charged with child sex offences.

Walsall councillor Sean Coughlin, 65, is accused of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 or over and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The Labour councillor for Willenhall South was due at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He has been suspended from the Labour Party and the Walsall Council Labour group while investigations continue.

