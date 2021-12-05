Murder probe after man found stabbed in Bartley Green
A murder investigation is under way after a man was found with stab injuries at a property in Birmingham.
The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Roundlea Road in Bartley Green at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The property has been cordoned off while forensic investigations are carried out.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said the man's family have been informed and anyone with information should get in touch.
