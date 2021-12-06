Fire breaks out at large Wolverhampton warehouse
Fire crews are at the scene of a large warehouse blaze in Wolverhampton.
Crews were called to the Whitmore Reans area of the city at about 02:00 GMT on Monday. Large parts of the building have been destroyed.
Residents have been advised to keep windows closed, due to "large amounts of smoke" in the area.
The fire service said it deployed 13 appliances to the scene and two hydraulic platforms were helping to tackle the blaze.
