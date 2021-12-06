Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Review to start immediately
Work on a national investigation into the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes is to begin immediately, the education secretary has said.
The government had already pledged a review over the boy, six, tortured and killed by his father and stepmother.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Nadhim Zahawi said the whole nation was distraught at Arthur's death.
He said he was determined to uncover what went wrong and take action to protect children.
On Friday, Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for murder and Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, for 21 for manslaughter. The pair were also convicted of various child cruelty offences.
Mr Zahawi said: "We across this House and across this country find it impossible to imagine how any adult could commit such evil acts against a child."
He confirmed a review and "targeted area" inspection to assess why things went "horrifyingly wrong and what more could be done to prevent abuse such as this happening again".
The area inspection, to involve Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, plus other agencies, will mean bodies can "truly look at where improvements are needed" by all parties "tasked with protecting children in the Solihull area", Mr Zahawi explained.
It emerged during Tustin and Hughes's trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before he died, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".
Tustin delivered a fatal head injury to Arthur at her home in Solihull during lockdown in June last year.
At the trial, the jury heard the schoolboy had eaten meals that Tustin laced with salt and endured beatings from both adults.
As he lay fatally injured, Tustin took a photo of Arthur and sent it to Hughes.
