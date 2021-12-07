BBC News

New 400-apartment building planned for Birmingham city centre

Published
Image source, Birmingham City Council
Image caption,
The 479-apartment building is planned for the Digbeth area of Birmingham

An apartment building comprising more than 450 homes in central Birmingham is set for approval.

Buildings on land bounded by Bradford Street, Cheapside and the River Rea are due to be demolished if planning permission is granted.

The building would also include a gym, restaurant and bar.

The six to 10 story building would provide a range of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom properties in Digbeth to be made available on a rental basis.

Image source, Birmingham City Council
Image caption,
The city centre scheme includes 48 affordable homes
Image source, Birmingham City Council
Image caption,
The planned development includes landscaped courtyards and balconies

Just one letter of objection has been received from members of the public, with concerns the new building could overshadow existing accommodation in the area and provide overlooking opportunities.

The council has recommended the proposals be given the go-ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A decision is due to be made by city planners on Thursday 9 December.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.