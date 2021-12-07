New 400-apartment building planned for Birmingham city centre
An apartment building comprising more than 450 homes in central Birmingham is set for approval.
Buildings on land bounded by Bradford Street, Cheapside and the River Rea are due to be demolished if planning permission is granted.
The building would also include a gym, restaurant and bar.
The six to 10 story building would provide a range of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom properties in Digbeth to be made available on a rental basis.
Just one letter of objection has been received from members of the public, with concerns the new building could overshadow existing accommodation in the area and provide overlooking opportunities.
The council has recommended the proposals be given the go-ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A decision is due to be made by city planners on Thursday 9 December.
