Schoolgirl's walk to aid fellow Wolverhampton hospital patients
- Published
A schoolgirl has completed a fundraising walk to buy Christmas toys for hospital patients.
Amelia, from Codsall, near Wolverhampton, who has several health conditions, has been taking on fundraising walks since the age of three, a hospital trust says.
This year, the seven-year-old walked from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC's Molineux ground to New Cross Hospital to raise money for the oncology ward.
So far, she has raised about £1,900.
Her mother Louise said Amelia - who has dislocated hips and arthprogrosis, a condition that affects the joints - "always wanted to help others".
She added: "Previously [Amelia] has fundraised for Birmingham Children's Hospital as Amelia has received a lot of treatment there. But this year she has spent more time at New Cross Hospital.
"One day while she was at the hospital, she saw an oncology patient and decided that was the department she wanted to fundraise for."
Amelia, accompanied by her mother, father Adrian and brother Jayden, set off from Molineux at 10:00 GMT on Saturday to begin the 2.2-mile journey to the hospital, using both an adapted bike and a walker to cover the distance.
She was also surprised with a Wolves rucksack containing snacks, a hat, and other club goodies from mascot Wolfie.
Louise Oxborrow, senior paediatric staff nurse at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross, said: "Amelia is an absolute joy and such a strong and determined little girl who always strives to make people smile and proud."
Digital engagement fundraising officer, Rachel Robinson, added: "We all think Amelia is such a brave little girl, who has been very selfless in thinking of others this Christmas.
"We are so proud of Amelia and very grateful for her fantastic support."
