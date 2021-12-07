BBC News

Images released in Birmingham Moor Street train sex attack inquiry

Published
Image source, British Transport Police
Image caption,
Officers said the man pictured may have information to help their investigation

Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train have released images of a man they want to speak to.

A woman was attacked as she walked down an aisle of a train at Birmingham Moor Street at 21:20 GMT on 20 November.

She asked a group of passengers who were blocking her way to move and as they did so a man sexually assaulted her as she walked past.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help in their investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact British Transport Police.

Image source, British Transport Police
Image caption,
Officers released two images as part of their inquiry

