Off-duty Birmingham nurse commended for life-saving CPR
- Published
An off-duty nurse has been recognised for the "life-saving" CPR she performed on a critically ill man.
Eiren Carbery was driving home from work in Birmingham in June 2020 when she saw him collapsed at the roadside.
Ms Carbery, from Rubery, stopped and performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at the scene on Bristol Road South.
She was handed two awards from West Midlands Police who said there was "no doubt" her actions "helped prevent a time delay that could have been fatal".
She was recognised by Chief Constable Dave Thompson with a Good Citizens Award and a Royal Humane Society Award at a ceremony last week.
Ms Carbery said she was "still in shock" at having been nominated. "I don't think I've come to terms with it yet, I just didn't expect it."
She was put forward by a police officer who also stopped to help after seeing the scene unfold just after 09:00 BST on 24 June.
Police said Ms Carbery's actions were "particularly selfless" given the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think in that position you would just act and do whatever you could," Ms Carbery said.
She added that CPR was "definitely a skill worth knowing for everybody".
