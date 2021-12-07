West Midlands firefighter picks up Queen's Medal for Covid work
- Published
A firefighter who worked "tirelessly" to deliver sometimes "harrowing services" during the coronavirus pandemic has been presented with a New Year's Honour.
Crew Commander Dave Pitt of West Midlands Fire Service received the award for his work during Covid-19.
He was presented with the Queen's Fire Service Medal (QFSM) on Tuesday by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle.
He said he was "humbled" by the award and dedicated it to his colleagues.
Based at Fallings Park fire station in Wolverhampton, the officer had "worked tirelessly on helping to plan, devise and deliver a wide range of pandemic-related activities within demanding time constraints," said the fire service, whilst continuing to serve as a firefighter.
"The pandemic has disrupted many organisations and businesses, but it has brought our service together in a way I've not seen in more than 10 years," he said.
"I am humbled but also hesitant about receiving the QFSM when so many of my colleagues have also worked so very hard.
"This is why I am dedicating it to all those who have come together at WMFS to serve our communities at such a challenging time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk