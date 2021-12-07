Covid 19: More Omicron cases in the West Midlands 'certain'
Possible new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being investigated across the West Midlands, a director of public health has said.
Sandwell's Dr Lisa McNally said it was "certain" more cases would be confirmed.
So far five cases have been identified in the region, in Warwickshire, Staffordshire, and Sandwell as well as the Telford and Wrekin area.
There are currently 437 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, figures show.
"We do expect the total to rise quite quickly," said Dr McNally.
"We've seen the numbers [in the UK] rising dramatically, so we're certainly expecting more."
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday the new variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in southern Africa, is now being transmitted in "multiple regions of England".
Initially cases of Omicron were linked to international travel.
"We think this variant has the ability to avoid immunity that's produced by prior infection," Dr McNally explained.
"The re-infection rate is actually quite high, so we can't be thinking that having had Covid previously is going to save us this time.
"It really is something to be cautious about."
A contact tracing system set up by the local authority in Sandwell had helped identify a case of the variant early, she said.
"It actually gives us a heads up that a particular person may be infected with Omicron.
"We were able to get someone to isolate, and their contacts to isolate on the Thursday when in fact the case wasn't confirmed as Omicron until the Sunday."
The World Health Organisation has said people should not panic about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, but should be prepared.
