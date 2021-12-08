Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Solihull Council welcomes national review
The leader of a council has said he welcomes the national review into the killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Councillor Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said "like everyone" he was "absolutely horrified" that Arthur was killed by those meant to be caring for him.
Social workers found "no safeguarding concerns" when they visited two months before Arthur was killed.
The education secretary announced a national review would begin next week.
Arthur was at home with Emma Tustin in June 2020 when she assaulted him for the final time. She was jailed for 29 years for his murder, while Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, was jailed for 21 for manslaughter.
Their sentences are set to be reviewed by the Attorney General's Office.
The pair were also convicted of various counts of child cruelty against the boy, who had more than 130 bruises and was emaciated when he died.
The jury heard the schoolboy had eaten meals that Tustin laced with salt and that he endured beatings from both adults. Meals and drinks were also withheld from him, and he was made to stand for hours in a hallway as punishment.
As he lay fatally injured, Tustin, 32 took a photo of him and sent it to Hughes, 29.
It was one of dozens of pictures and recordings she made of him suffering.
Speaking at a full council meeting, Mr Courts said: "We have seen a strong and heartfelt reaction from across our borough and nationally.
"This reaction has focused, not just on Arthur's father and step-mother, but also on how the various agencies, including this council, have worked as a safeguarding partnership in Arthur's tragically short life."
'Very dark day'
Mr Courts continued: "I welcome the recent announcement by the Secretary of State, Nadhim Zahawi, of a single, national review of Arthur's death to identify what must be learnt from this terrible case.
"There shouldn't be a single council leader who won't be grateful for a complete root and branch review of how society can ensure its children are kept safe."
He said the authority "intends to cooperate fully... in an open and transparent manner".
He added: "This is a very dark day in our borough.
"We owe it to Arthur and all the other cases where children have been killed and have occupied our headlines and thoughts, that we should now invest our time, our people and money to deliver a better system in their memory."
