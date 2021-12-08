BBC News

Murder charge after man's stab death in Bartley Green

Shane Thompson was found dead at a house in Bartley Green on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Shane Thompson.

Mr Thompson, 32, was found at a house on Roundlea Road, Bartley Green, Birmingham on Saturday. He had multiple stab wounds, police said.

"His family and friends are devastated by his death," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Robert Goodwin, 31, from West Heath in Birmingham, will appear before magistrates later. Police are appealing for help with their inquiry.

"We've made good progress with our investigation but still need your help," the force added.

