Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Lessons from boy's murder not good enough - Rees-Mogg
- Published
The leader of the House of Commons has said promising to learn lessons from a six-year-old boy's murder is "not good enough".
Jacob Rees-Mogg was speaking following the sentencing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' killers last week.
His murder at the hands of his stepmother caused national outcry and raised questions as to how the abuse he suffered was missed by authorities.
Mr Rees-Mogg said the case was "mortifyingly sad".
He was speaking in the Commons responding to calls for a debate from Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, to resolve "once and for all" the mistreatment of vulnerable children.
Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that 'lessons will be learned', but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children."
Arthur died in June 2020 after being subjected to months of abuse at the hands of his father, Thomas Hughes, and his partner Emma Tustin at her home in Solihull.
A national review will examine the response of authorities after it emerged in court that social services and police officers had visited Arthur in the months before his death and found no cause for concern.
"Are there easy solutions? No," Mr Rees-Mogg said.
"There are so many things that need to be put right - that the spirit is certainly willing - but can I promise her that tragedies won't happen again? No of course I can't."
He added that he had found it "almost impossible to read the news stories" about Arthur, "because thinking of the children that I know, my own children, and how could somebody behave like that?"
Tustin was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years and Hughes for 21 years following a trial at Coventry Crown Court, however their sentences are set to be reviewed by the Attorney General after concerns they were too "lenient".
