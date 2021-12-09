Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Tree memorial to be created near boy's home
- Published
A circle of trees will be planted as a permanent memorial near the house where six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was killed by his stepmother and father.
Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty and Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, was given 21 years for his manslaughter.
Residents had come up with the memorial plan, said Solihull Council.
The six-tree tribute will be planted near the house in Cranmore Road where he was poisoned, beaten and abused.
The authority agreed the circle can sit within the green after being approached by the residents group.
Arthur's murder in June 2020 prompted a national outcry and raised questions as to how the abuse he suffered was missed by authorities.
A public vigil was held on Sunday outside the house where he was died, with another planned for Saturday.
Football clubs across the country also held a minute's applause during the sixth minute of their games on Saturday.
Earlier the leader of the House of Commons said promising to learn lessons from the murder was "not good enough".
Speaking in the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg said he had found it "almost impossible" to read coverage of the story because it made him think of his own children.
He said: "I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that 'lessons will be learned', but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children."
A national review will examine the response of authorities after it emerged in court that social services and police officers had visited Arthur in the months before his death and found no cause for concern.
A Solihull Council spokesperson said: "Following a request from a Shirley residents group regarding the creation of a permanent memorial area to remember Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, we are facilitating the installation of a circle of six 4ft trees, to be located in the centre of the green."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk