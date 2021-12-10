BBC News

Student PC denies historic sexual assault on young girl

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
PC Powell has been suspended since his arrest on 6 August 2020

A serving West Midlands Police officer has denied a historical sexual offence against a child.

Student officer PC Joseph Powell is accused of assaulting a girl under 13 between 2009 and 2011.

He denied a further charge of unauthorised access to information on a police computer at a hearing at Warwick Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for 23 January 2023 and he will remain suspended until then.

The force said the sexual offence charge pertained to a period that pre-dated his employment with them.

