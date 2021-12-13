Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed
A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks.
Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May.
Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
Video of the incident attracted millions of views on social media.
As well as a custodial sentence, Walker was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to Wetherspoons.
Mr Price previously spoke out about the abuse he received, saying it left him feeling ashamed.
"It just made me feel small," he said.
"If I'm being physically attacked, I'm allowed to, obviously, defend myself, but against a verbal attack, you're literally not allowed to do anything.
"I felt like I was being attacked, it was just weird feeling of being attacked and being helpless."
Walker, who also admitted criminal damage at an earlier hearing, was also banned from the pub on Broad Street for two years unless given express permission by the landlord.
