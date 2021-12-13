Thousands of toys packed in Wolverhampton Christmas appeal
More than 10,000 toys have been packed ahead of Christmas as part of a charity appeal.
The Sikh Toy Appeal (STA) Foundation in Wolverhampton said it had found a lot more families and individuals getting in contact because of the pandemic.
About 15 volunteers took part in packing in the city at the weekend for children who would not have presents this year.
Items are being distributed around the UK this week.
The appeal, based at Imex Business Park, has had more than 10,000 "kind donations from the public" from its TotalGiving page or toys donated directly.
Spokeswoman Lauren Dilworth said: "[We] definitely have found there's a lot more families, individuals getting in contact with us due to the pandemic, whether they've lost their jobs or they just can't afford presents."
