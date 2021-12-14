Birmingham woman shared extremist material on social media
A woman has been found guilty of terrorism charges after sharing extreme videos online.
Aaminah Amatullah, 38, posted what police called "extremist mindset material" on a number of social media websites.
She sent videos to an online contact who was in fact an undercover police officer in September 2020.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, she was found guilty of two terrorism offences which she had denied.
Amatullah, of Livingstone Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, will return for sentencing on 27 January.
"We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of extremist propaganda and the influence it can have," Ch Supt Kenny Bell, from the West Midlands Counter-Terrorism unit, said.
"Communities defeat terrorism, and it remains vitally important that the public reports any suspicious activity to police."
