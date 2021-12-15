Bereaved Stourbridge mother raises brain tumour awareness
- Published
A woman whose son died from a brain tumour is sharing his story in a bid to raise awareness about the condition.
In memory of Riley, who died in August aged nine, Gemma Gregersen also wants more funding into research.
The schoolboy from Stourbridge was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in January 2020.
"I want to do anything I can to help, it's what Riley would've wanted too," Ms Gregersen said.
Ms Gregersen, who is working with the Brain Tumour Research charity, said Riley had various symptoms for weeks.
These included tiredness and a tremor in his right arm, which his teachers noticed as he was struggling to write, she said.
Medics initially thought his symptoms were "stress-related", or a trapped nerve, but when Riley did not improve he was referred for an MRI scan.
However, he suffered a seizure at his after-school club before the appointment came through, which led to his diagnosis.
Surgeons removed 40% of the tumour, which was located in the middle of Riley's brainstem, and the remaining mass was targeted with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
But, Ms Gregersen said, his "prognosis remained stark", so she began researching alternative therapies with Riley's father Scott.
Riley's parents raised money through a fundraising campaign so he could receive targeted peptide vaccines at a private German clinic, which they believed would extend his life.
His condition worsened in May, however, and Ms Gregersen's "world fell apart" when a scan showed the tumour had spread, with new tumours discovered on his spine.
"There was very little they could do," Ms Gregersen said. Riley, her only child, spent his last few months at a hospice.
Ms Gregersen said she was "dreading" Christmas without him. "The two of us were inseparable - I used to say he was my 'mini-me'."
She said she now wanted to raise awareness of her and others' experience "in Riley's name".
Ms Gregersen said: "Riley always wanted to help people. After he died, so many people told me about how caring he was."
She said she planned to honour that by "helping to prevent other families from going through the same heartbreak".
Brain Tumour Research said brain tumours were "indiscriminate" and killed more children, and adults aged under 40, than any other cancer, but historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research was allocated to it.
The Department for Health and Social Care said in 2018 it "redoubled its efforts" to find therapies and new treatments for brain tumours. It said a £40m funding pledge over five years was in addition to research already taking place.