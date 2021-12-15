Tame Valley Viaduct in Birmingham gets £72m for repairs
- Published
A "vital" road link in Birmingham will receive £72m in government funding towards essential maintenance work.
The government said the Tame Valley Viaduct, which carried about 80,000 vehicles a day, was starting to show signs of deterioration.
The work is to ensure the road, which links the city centre and M6, remains open for years to come.
Work is due to start in 2022 and is expected to take nearly five years to complete.
Transport minister Baroness Vere said the viaduct, which forms the northern section of the Aston Expressway, was the "lifeblood of Birmingham" and also connected the city to the rest of the country.
"We recognise its importance, and that's why we're investing such a significant amount of money - £72m - to safeguard the future of the structure and keep local supply chains and public transport services running smoothly," she said.
Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport and environment on the Labour-run city council, said: "This is a significant investment into a key piece of our city's highways infrastructure.
"If we are to ensure people can move around the city as easy as possible and help business flourish, it is vital we carry out projects like this."
The viaduct will remain open during the work which will see it strengthened and refurbished so it can continue to carry heavy vehicles.
The scheme's total cost is £93.46m, with the remainder coming from the council and the Local Growth Fund.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk