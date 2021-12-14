Hockley Circus: Fourth arrest after boy, 13, shot in back
A fourth person has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back in Birmingham.
The 13-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot in an underpass at Hockley Circus, on 18 November.
On Monday firearms officers used tyre deflation rounds to stop a car on Bearwood Road, Bearwood.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder were bailed as inquiries continue.
West Midlands Police said the offenders were in a black SUV type vehicle that was seen near the goods entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on Soho Hill shortly before the attack.
The boy is understood to have been chased into the underpass of Hockley Circus.
