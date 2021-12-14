Avanti: Train company apologises for Twitter gaffe
Train operator Avanti has apologised after tweets from its account to a stranded passenger were branded "sarcastic".
The passenger complained on Twitter he was "disappointed" when his train from Wolverhampton was cancelled and asked for advice on onward travel.
Avanti responded by saying: "I'm disappointed there is a pandemic. You can catch the next service."
A spokesperson said posts fell "well below the standards we expect".
They added Tuesday's response was "a one-off".
I'm sorry Rhys, I'm disappointed that there is a pandemic. You can catch the next service ^Sean— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) December 14, 2021
The thread of messages continued when the passenger - who has been contacted for comment - replied to say he did not think it was unreasonable to ask what to do, adding the "sarcasm" had been "unwarranted".
A tweet was then returned from Avanti's account reading: "Without a pandemic, we would have a full quota of train crew to be able to run a full timetable."
The company said it was in touch with the passenger to offer him its apologies directly.
"We know we didn't get this right hence why we have apologised," a spokesperson said.
"It falls well below the standards we expect."
