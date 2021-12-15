Man dies following Halesowen house fire
A man has died following a house fire in Halesowen.
The fire and ambulance service were called to School Lane at 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.
The ground floor had been totally consumed by the blaze and fire crews removed a resident from a first-floor bedroom, the fire service said.
An ambulance service spokesman added the man was in a critical condition and staff administered advanced life support.
"However, despite everyone's best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene," the spokesman said.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.
