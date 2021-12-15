NHS to fund Birmingham end-of-life consultant for children
A specialist consultant in children's end-of-life care is to be funded by the NHS at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The post has been previously been funded by a charity in a three-year project, but the NHS money means it will become a permanent role.
Some families say it will mean they have more time to spend at home with their children rather than in hospital.
Molly Olly's Wishes, which previously funded the post, now wants to see more consultants rolled our nationwide.
The role is designed to deliver a more joined up approach and see care better integrated with community options. It also focuses on making memories for children and their families.
It has made all the difference to Dani and Alex Jealous, who say their son's care is now "seamless".
Oscar, 10, has Batten Disease - an incurable genetic condition that affects his nervous system.
"We've been able to have his care brought home which means all his family, his friends and his brother Charlie can actually spend their time with him," Mrs Jealous said.
"That's more important than being in hospital."
Dr Yifan Liang, who has held the role since its inception, said it was an "amazing opportunity".
"I think a really important part of good medicine is looking after children and families at this most crucial of times," she said. "It's important to make life, as well as dying, as good as possible for families."
Molly Olly's Wishes was set up in memory of Molly Ollerenshaw, who died in 2011 aged eight.
Rachel Ollerenshaw founded Molly Olly's Wishes after the death of her daughter Molly in 2011, aged eight.
She said the significance of the consultant role "cannot be underestimated".
"What we'd like to do now is ensure Birmingham can become a training hospital and we can get more of these palliative care consultants out for children across the country," she said.
