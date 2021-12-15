BBC News

Hockley Circus: Attempted murder charge after boy, 13, shot

The teenager is understood to have been chased into the Hockley Circus underpass

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a boy was shot in the back in Birmingham.

The 13-year-old suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit in an underpass at Hockley Circus on 18 November.

Zidann Edwards, 19, of Ford Street in the city, was further charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, West Midlands Police says.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remained on bail, the force added.

