Wolverhampton Light House appeals after Covid hits funding
An independent cinema is to be at the centre of a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning the new year after suffering a huge financial hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Light House in Wolverhampton is seeking help to bridge the gap in its expected income.
The registered charity said it needed help to "see it through 2022," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A film festival is among events planned for the venue.
The Light House, based in Fryer Street, is also set to host a literature festival, as well as exhibitions as part of British Art Show 9.
It opened in the former Chubb Locks factory buildings in 1987 and features both mainstream and experimental cinema and art events.
It was awarded just over £7,000 last year as part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
Chief Executive Kelly Jeffs said like many other venues it had "fought hard" to get through the pandemic and had been "delighted" to welcome back audiences in the summer.
However, she said the venue needed people's support to "see us through to 2022".