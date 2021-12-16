Ian Paterson: Government 'still committed' to report implementation
The government has said it is "as committed as ever" to learning lessons from the case of the disgraced breast surgeon, Ian Paterson.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said victims "must never let them down like this again".
Paterson was jailed in 2017 after he was found to have carried out needless operations on his patients.
But some victims have complained the government's response to an inquiry in 2020 has been too slow.
In a statement, Mr Javid said the implementation of the recommendations from that inquiry had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that while the government accepts in principle most recommendations, some "require further consideration and consultation to ensure that we can deliver real and lasting change".
Two of the 15 recommendations have not been accepted by the government.
One was that an investigation into a healthcare professional's behaviour should trigger a suspension, if there was a perceived risk to safety.
Mr Javid said it was wrong to impose a blanket rule.
The other recommendation was that private providers should not be eligible for NHS contracted work unless they had implemented all the recommendations.
Mr Javid said this would be kept "under review" and would need to be monitored so as to "not reduce the capacity available to the NHS for providing care".
He said some action had already been taken, and a plan has been produced for the implementation of the recommendations.
'Get on with it'
Another progress report will be delivered in 12 months' time Mr Javid added.
Debbie Douglas, who was instrumental in getting the independent inquiry established, asked: "Why don't they just get on with it?"
She added: "You've got all the right people around the table, just go do it."
Ann Butler, from the NHS Support Group, said people had worked "long and hard" on the inquiry.
"It's been downgraded and things we thought would be done are not done. They've just kicked the can further down the road," she said.
