Defibrillators appeal after Wolverhampton technician death
A man has been inspired to raise money for new defibrillators after the death of a friend who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
Jon Smith, from Wolverhampton, is looking to raise £5,000 after Rupert Jones, 35, collapsed and died at KK's Steel Mill in the city this year.
Mr Smith said he wanted to buy two defibrillators for the venue.
"I decided I really need to live my life and so something to help other people," Mr Smith added.
Mr Smith, 32, who runs a production company that provides lighting and sound to artists and shows, said he had known his friend, who was known as "Pug", for more than five years.
He said his death had been a "traumatic thing to go through".
He said one of his team made a "desperate dash" around all the businesses and shops near the venue on Frederick Street, but found "despite there being thousands of shoppers visiting the area every day, not one had got one [a defibrillator]."
The fundraising appeal also aims to provide money to train staff to use the defibrillators.
And Mr Smith has arranged a charity concert at KK's Steel Mill on Monday, and although the capacity has been reduced because of coronavirus concerns, he is hopeful of hitting his fundraising target.
He hopes it will be a stepping stone to get the industry as a whole to include the location of defibrillators in their planning for events.
