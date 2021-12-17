Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder
An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years.
Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene.
Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article.
Police said the pair had fallen out and a fight had broken out during a chance meeting on the street.
Both were armed, with Cheshire also sustaining injuries in the fight, West Midlands Police said.
Cheshire claimed he was acting in self defence, officers said, and that Mr Barry had inflicted his own injuries, but he was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 December.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "This is a very sad reminder of the life-changing impact of carrying knives.
"A family has lost a loved one at a young age and another young man will now spend many years behind bars."
