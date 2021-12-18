West Midlands Police student officer misused police systems
An ex-police officer who admitted carrying out checks that were "not for a legitimate or policing purpose" would have been dismissed had he not resigned, a force says.
James Allison admitted accessing West Midlands force systems earlier this year and conducting unauthorised checks not relevant to his policing duties.
The former student officer resigned on 14 November.
A misconduct hearing on Thursday concluded he would have been dismissed.
The head of the force's Professional Standards Department, Ch Supt Sam Ridding, said: "We have rigorous processes in place to protect information and we take misuse of our systems very seriously.
"Allison accessed unauthorised checks several times after being given management advice for an initial breach. There is no place in our force for this type of persistent disregard for policies."
Chief Constable Sir David Thompson chaired the hearing.
