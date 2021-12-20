Birmingham driver jailed over fatal race and bus stop crash
- Published
A driver involved in two crashes that killed one man and paralysed another has been jailed.
Jordan Tedstone, 22, was racing his friend Kieron Mason through Birmingham in May 2019 when Mr Mason crashed into an oncoming taxi and died.
In June this year, while awaiting trial over the crash, Tedstone drove into a bus stop, injuring his passengers.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for four years and nine months over his actions.
Tedstone, of Gregory Avenue, in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, had been convicted of dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
West Midlands Police said he "drove at speeds around residential streets with no care for anyone else's safety".
In the fatal crash, Mr Mason and Tedstone were racing along Frankley Lane at speeds of up to 70mph. The taxi crashed "head on" with Mr Mason's Volkswagen, but neither its driver or passenger were seriously hurt.
Tedstone had been bailed ahead of trial when he lost control of a car he was driving in June, crashing into a bus stop on Woodgate Lane in Rubery.
Three passengers were in the car with him. One man was left paralysed and a second passenger, aged 19, suffered leg and pelvis fractures.
"His reckless actions have resulted in some catastrophic consequences in not just one, but two collisions," Sgt Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police, said.
"He has rightly been jailed and we will continue our fight to take dangerous drivers off our streets and make the West Midlands safer."
