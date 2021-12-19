Yahya Sharif death: Police name man sought over fatal stabbing
- Published
Police have named a man they want to trace in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Yahya Sharif.
Mr Sharif, from Nechells in Birmingham, was found seriously injured in the Small Heath area of the city on Friday 10 December and died at the scene.
West Midlands Police said they wanted to speak to Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, from South Yardley, in Birmingham, about the death of Mr Sharif.
Detectives said they "urgently" needed people's help to trace Mr Yussuf.
In a statement, the force said: "A family have lost a loved one and they need answers. We have detectives ready to speak to Mr Yussuf and quickly deal with this."
Anyone with information about Mr Yussuf's whereabouts has been urged to dial 999.
Meanwhile, a second man has been charged with Mr Sharif's murder, the West Midlands force said.
Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
Previously, Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London, was charged with Mr Sharif's murder.
He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court, which is also due to take place on Monday.
